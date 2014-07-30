Dave Armstrong

Goblin Warrior

Goblin Warrior goblin troll warrior knight cyclops fantasy sword illustration viking
Just your typical cyclops, goblin warrior. He seems pretty terrible at his job, though...

You can see the full image on my tumblr at http://davearmstrongart.tumblr.com/

Posted on Jul 30, 2014
