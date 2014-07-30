Physiotherapy Icons

A Barakat

physiotherapy physical therapy icons bones knee acupuncture back
Few icons created for the identity of a physcial therpay clinic called the physiotherapist, one for back problems, second for joints issues and last for acupuncture therapy. Few more will come.

UPDATE: now you can download them for free here: http://goo.gl/yOO3YE

Posted on Jul 30, 2014
