Design is a Voice...

Whether a subtle comment or a a call to action, design speaks to us. Everywhere we go design is fighting for our attention and appealing to our emotions. Most people might not notice at first but in a moment of observation, design can speaks to us in many ways and many languages.

For the Shopify + Dribbble Playoff, I wanted to go outside of how I usually work and make something more about type than image. The saying I thought of had a "vintagey quote" feeling to it so I went with a retro yet modern approach to the type & layout.

This was a lot of fun so I hope you like it!

-Jade