Johnnie Gomez

Basketball Illustration

Johnnie Gomez
Johnnie Gomez
  • Save
Basketball Illustration basketball flat illustration afro badge sports team
Download color palette

Badges for the team and our own lil' player. Gonna try and animate this fella.

Don't forget to check the @2x.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 30, 2014
Johnnie Gomez
Johnnie Gomez
Hola hola! I'm Johnnie, a Senior Brand Designer at Webflow.

More by Johnnie Gomez

View profile
    • Like