Mirrorless Camera Cartoon Design

Mirrorless Camera Cartoon Design camera mirrorless pocket traveler design illustration mascot cartoon realistic simplified
an accessory done for my ongoing project. a camera for traveler / tourist guy in a cartoon version. it made simplified but with 70% realistic shading. simplified because it's just a small part of the tourist so I don't think that more detail would be visible. I love this and so does my client :)

