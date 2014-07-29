Mirrorless Camera Cartoon Design

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
an accessory done for my ongoing project. a camera for traveler / tourist guy in a cartoon version. it made simplified but with 70% realistic shading. simplified because it's just a small part of the tourist so I don't think that more detail would be visible. I love this and so does my client :)