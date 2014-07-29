Antoinette Janus

Shield

Antoinette Janus
Antoinette Janus
  • Save
Shield heroes of cosplay logo redesign shield illustrator photography photoshop
Download color palette

I'm working personally on a Heroes of Cosplay logo redesign for fun. I'm thinking the shadows may be too dark, but let me know what you think!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 29, 2014
Antoinette Janus
Antoinette Janus

More by Antoinette Janus

View profile
    • Like