Sam Dunn

Take Eight

Sam Dunn
Sam Dunn
  • Save
Take Eight illustration sketch plan wip drawing scribble fox foxes cute
Download color palette

I've now started this piece 8 times. There was nothing wrong with any of the previous versions except my own expectations of how it should be. Hand and mind aren't friends today.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 29, 2014
Sam Dunn
Sam Dunn

More by Sam Dunn

View profile
    • Like