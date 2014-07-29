Will he play my white label?

Trending designs to inspire you
It was 2001 and my co-producer played me this fantastic deep house track with a hypnotic
bass-line laced with Marvin Gaye samples. It was Moodymann's The Day We Lost The Soul.
A tribute to the sad loss of the immense talent Marvin Gaye.
The track is slow and moody and the artwork from Ernie Barns (the world renowned black artist) on the label inspired me to create a set of drawings showing dancers, revellers, space funksters and club goers.
Full project on Behance http://bit.ly/1pm1YHh