30two (Duncan Rynehart)

AE Logo Design 04

30two (Duncan Rynehart)
30two (Duncan Rynehart)
  • Save
AE Logo Design 04 logo identity circle
Download color palette

Not bad for a first draft, but the paths need tidying up and refining a bit. Does it still read as AE? Does it look like a leaf? Needs some work I think...

View all tags
Posted on Jul 29, 2014
30two (Duncan Rynehart)
30two (Duncan Rynehart)

More by 30two (Duncan Rynehart)

View profile
    • Like