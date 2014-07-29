Josh Berlin

Find My Pet
Hello Dribble!

I'm working on some designs for app to help find your lost pet. Thanks @Yecid Sanmartin for the draft / help with these designs and @Meng To for writing design+code which has inspired me to learn design!

The designs were done in Sketch and the icon shape is from Symbolicons.

Posted on Jul 29, 2014
