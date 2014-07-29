Toolani Error Message

Trending designs to inspire you
Since the guys from toolani were pretty happy with the outcome of the conversion test project, they decided to give their overall app interface a fresh new look by yours truly.
Here's a simple error message (in this case the payment is rejected). Not sure if the icon makes it into the final release, but I quite like it :)
Check out the @2x version for real pixels.
