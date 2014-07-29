Patrik Inzinger

Toolani Error Message

Since the guys from toolani were pretty happy with the outcome of the conversion test project, they decided to give their overall app interface a fresh new look by yours truly.

Here's a simple error message (in this case the payment is rejected). Not sure if the icon makes it into the final release, but I quite like it :)

Check out the @2x version for real pixels.

Posted on Jul 29, 2014
