Z3 Identity Update

Z3 Identity Update z 3 arts cafe cinema theatre logo branding typography script
Tightened up the angles on the mark for this conceptual idea for one of my favorite local venues. The script "Z" also forms the number 3, alluding to the art venue's main components: cafe, cinema and theatre.

Posted on Jul 29, 2014
