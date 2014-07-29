Jason Wright

Wedding Flags

Jason Wright
Jason Wright
  • Save
Wedding Flags flags wedding flag pennant hooray huzzah rah favor typography yippee
Download color palette

Here are a few of the words/color combos we did. Big shoutout to my wife for sewing all 300 of these and helping with the screen printing!

More from this project here.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 29, 2014
Jason Wright
Jason Wright

More by Jason Wright

View profile
    • Like