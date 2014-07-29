Wedding Flags

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Here are a few of the words/color combos we did. Big shoutout to my wife for sewing all 300 of these and helping with the screen printing!
More from this project here.