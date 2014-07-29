Deborah James

Academia illustration products retro minimal digital redesign brand
Well school's out so I'm working on designs for next year's prospectus. Attempting mid century chic meets academia. Trying to capture the sense that learning is inherently cool: never understood the whole too cool for school vibe?

Posted on Jul 29, 2014
