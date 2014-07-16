Ben Adamson

University Marketing

University Marketing logo marketing magnet lightning
Here's a logo concept I'm working on for an in-house marketing team. The magnet (U) and its resulting magnetic pull (M) depicts the team's central goal of attracting and retaining students.

Posted on Jul 16, 2014
