Application's Pivot Chart

A small piece of a redesign of a web-based application in the legal industry. Mostly mocking up CSS changes so I'm pretty limited in spacing available, but still have to adhere to a pretty strict revised style guide. Hopefully I'll have a bit more room to play with in a future release. But I am pretty happy with the redesigned icons and use of the brand's colors throughout.