Erik Weikert

Studio Numbers

Erik Weikert
Erik Weikert
Hire Me
  • Save
Studio Numbers pilot airport planes studio wall graphics way finding hand painted
Download color palette

A shot of some of the final wall graphics in the renovated studio. We worked with a great local artist, Kngee, who hand painted all our graphics onto the walls and doors.

Photo by Eric Levin.

5e0487f225e1ecb916f7909923d306e2
Rebound of
Wall Graphics - Mockup
By Erik Weikert
View all tags
Posted on Jul 16, 2014
Erik Weikert
Erik Weikert
Creative Director, Designer
Hire Me

More by Erik Weikert

View profile
    • Like