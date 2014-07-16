Luke Murphy

WebDevConf - 8-bit Banksy

WebDevConf - 8-bit Banksy
Another bit of pixel art for the WDC 2014 site - converting one of Banksy's Bristol pieces into 8-bit for a background. Lots of fun on this project.

Posted on Jul 16, 2014
