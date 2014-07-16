Jon Dueck

TC Forest Products

TC Forest Products logo wip tree forestry
Developing a brand for a new forestry products company. This is an idea we've been playing around with. A simple mark with an identifiable symbol of the industry, but rotated slightly for a unique effect. What do you think? I'd love some feedback.

Posted on Jul 16, 2014
