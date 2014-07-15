Paul Kreizenbeck

Spoonbender Packaging

Paul Kreizenbeck
Paul Kreizenbeck
  • Save
Spoonbender Packaging coffee spoonbender northbound coffee roasters packaging label kraft type typography brown
Download color palette

Packaging I created for Northbound Coffee Roasters' dark roast blend, Spoonbender.

Paul Kreizenbeck
Paul Kreizenbeck

More by Paul Kreizenbeck

View profile
    • Like