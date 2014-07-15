Mike Jones

Redfish Study

Mike Jones
Mike Jones
Hire Me
  • Save
Redfish Study redfish saltlife oceanlife sea ocean sketch drawing micron
Download color palette

Redfish study for a thing. Have I mentioned how much fun the drawing process can be?!! Feedback & Comments most welcome as always. Hope everyone is having a blessed afternoon - its raining here and stupid muggy out.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 15, 2014
Mike Jones
Mike Jones
Southern Creative Huggin' Necks & Breakin' Bread
Hire Me

More by Mike Jones

View profile
    • Like