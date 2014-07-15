Drew Rios

Steam Redesign

What started out as a simple skin design for Steam, turned into a fuller redesign of the Steam app! I'm a huge Valve/Steam fan, and always felt that the Mac app was lacking. I made this last night in and really couldn't be more pleased with this :)

Posted on Jul 15, 2014
