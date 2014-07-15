Heath Waller

Another sneak peek at Solid Site agency website

Another sneak peek at Solid Site agency website
Yeah, I had a circles phase, as evidenced in last few shots. This is our portfolio page on the new website. Graham (developer) had some fun with css transitions. Check out the page here: http://asolidsite.com/work#featured

Posted on Jul 15, 2014
