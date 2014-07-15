Dave Armstrong

Morton Koopa Jr.

Dave Armstrong
Dave Armstrong
  • Save
Morton Koopa Jr. morton koopalings koopa mario mario kart nintendo illustration
Download color palette

Morton Koopa Jr. has a star tattoo on his face... so he's probably got his life all figured out.

08cf5ad3822e35e9114eb56901522646
Rebound of
Iggy and Lemmy Koopa
By Dave Armstrong
View all tags
Posted on Jul 15, 2014
Dave Armstrong
Dave Armstrong

More by Dave Armstrong

View profile
    • Like