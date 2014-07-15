Custom OS X App .icns

Russell Schofield

Haven't been around in a while, so I thought I'd share some fun I've been having.

From left to right:

• Sunrise
• Omnigraffle
• Sketch 3
• Chrome
• Google Calendar (fluid app)
• Skitch
• Google Keep (fluid app)
• Pinterest (fluid app)
• OpenEmu
• Sublime Text 3
• Pixa
• Two
• Adobe Photoshop
• Google Web Designer
• Radiant Player
• Flamingo
• Duo
• Tweetbot
• Pocket
• Appstore
• Skype
• Finder
• IA Writer
• Mailpilot
• Fonts
• Android File Transfer
• Macaw
• Adobe Illustrator
• Evernote
• Chrome Apps

Posted on Jul 15, 2014
