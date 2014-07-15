Custom OS X App .icns

Haven't been around in a while, so I thought I'd share some fun I've been having.

From left to right:

• Sunrise

• Omnigraffle

• Sketch 3

• Chrome

• Google Calendar (fluid app)

• Skitch

• Google Keep (fluid app)

• Pinterest (fluid app)

• OpenEmu

• Sublime Text 3

• Pixa

• Two

• Adobe Photoshop

• Google Web Designer

• Radiant Player

• Flamingo

• Duo

• Tweetbot

• Pocket

• Appstore

• Skype

• Finder

• IA Writer

• Mailpilot

• Fonts

• Android File Transfer

• Macaw

• Adobe Illustrator

• Evernote

• Chrome Apps