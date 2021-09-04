faiz zakharia

Exploration Workout-landing page business web design desktop web ui design service minimalist clean fitness workout landing page website ux ui branding brand agency minimal design concept
Hi everyone! 👋
Now I want to show you my exploration about Workout & Fitness - Landing Page.
This is a challenge that one user put up on Twitter, and allowed uploading the final design on Dribbble.

Source File 👉 https://www.figma.com/@faizzakharia
--------------------------------------------------
I am open to opportunities as well as Open to projects and collaborations.
💌 Say hi to: faizzakharia@hotmail.com

