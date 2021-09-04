Amanda Friefeld

Visceral Painting Series

feminist art abstract design colorful art acrylic
Gouache on canvas
Part of "Visceral Painting Series," or "Painting from the Gut"
6 x 8in
2021

Posted on Sep 4, 2021
