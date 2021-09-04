Jameel Murage

Mecha Shark - MARK

Mecha Shark - MARK mecha shark shark mecha turnarounds robots futuristic fantasy anime character art mecha design mechanical technology conceptart digital art 3d character design sci-fi tech mecha concept art art
Weird name but it was really funny so thought to name it that. The hull is a 14m tall 16m long machine with turrets that fire rockets and fins used to locomote in water. The vessel runs on fuel and can move on land, vertically along structures and in water. It can also carry more than 1 passenger.

