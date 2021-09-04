Mecha Shark - MARK

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Weird name but it was really funny so thought to name it that. The hull is a 14m tall 16m long machine with turrets that fire rockets and fins used to locomote in water. The vessel runs on fuel and can move on land, vertically along structures and in water. It can also carry more than 1 passenger.
Incase of any inquiries contact me on:
Twitter - Jaminjayz1
Instagram - jaminjayz_arts
#mecha #conceptart #scifi