Shivaley Pawar

Instagram

Shivaley Pawar
Shivaley Pawar
  • Save
Instagram redesign colorful bubble instagram branding graphic design logo typeface playful procreate lettering design custom brushes
Download color palette

Redesign text for Instagram, new light way of playing around.

Shivaley Pawar
Shivaley Pawar

More by Shivaley Pawar

View profile
    • Like