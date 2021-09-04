Design_liege

business card

Design_liege
Design_liege
  • Save
business card logo design illustration logodesign minimalist illustraion brand design lineart businesscard branding
Download color palette

we are professional graphics designer. https://fiverr.com/design_liege/design-minimalist-business-card #SidharthShukla #Delete #StayStrong #SidHearts #Bangladesh #Airdrops #AsimRiaz #Taliban #ShangChi #Afghanistan #Elon #China #Brazil #cryptoart #Snapchat #Panjshir #IDont #MayAllah

Design_liege
Design_liege

More by Design_liege

View profile
    • Like