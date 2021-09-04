Alexandros Dimos

Fund.me - Financing App

Alexandros Dimos
Alexandros Dimos
Fund.me - Financing App trending application trend skeuomorphism glassmorphism financing app design system app finance user interface designer design branding logo ui
Hello,
Just wanted to make a, surprise surprise, financing app. The whole point of the application is to keep track of your expenses, save your favourite cards and have details about them, easily send / transfer whatever amount you want to another user and provide an enjoyable, usable and convenient experience. From the home page you can check your total balance, see your latest transactions, go to your saved cards and, by pressing the "fund.me" transfer button, make a quick transaction.

I tried to keep it simple in terms of colors, primary colors, semantic and grey tones as well as simple, up to date effects. Created a simple design system to be more efficient and a simple logo.

Alexandros Dimos
Alexandros Dimos
aka Adhauz |User Inteface designer | Ubisoft

