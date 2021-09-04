Lucie

C U Girl

Lucie
Lucie
  • Save
C U Girl pattern streetstyle girl procreate design illustration
Download color palette

Part of the #slowtember art challenge, introduced by illustrator @megaelod
1st prompt : street/walking 🌸

View all tags
Posted on Sep 4, 2021
Lucie
Lucie

More by Lucie

View profile
    • Like