aishwarya

Blog UI design

aishwarya
aishwarya
  • Save
Blog UI design userinterface uiuix content writer blogging uxdesign uidesign uiux blog logo illustration graphic design figma dribble design business branding adobexd ui
Download color palette

This is a blog design for an android/ios app with some attractive look and minimal colours usage.

aishwarya
aishwarya

More by aishwarya

View profile
    • Like