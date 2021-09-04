Grishma Rajput

AVA - Natural mineral water

Grishma Rajput
Grishma Rajput
  • Save
AVA - Natural mineral water ui ux uiux logo branding illustration webdesign design mobileapp userinterface websitedesign fullwebsite mineral water drinkining water ava water
Download color palette

Always Natural, Always Alkaline
The pH level measures how acidic or alkaline a substance is on a scale of 0 to 14. Normal drinking water has a neutral pH of 7. Alkaline water has a pH of 8 or 9. However, pH alone isn’t enough to impart substantial alkalinity to water. Alkaline water must also contain alkaline natural minerals such as calcium, magnesium and potassium like Aava does. These minerals come from the earth, not artificial processes.
Design of AVA natural mineral water.
Visit this live site.

Grishma Rajput
Grishma Rajput

More by Grishma Rajput

View profile
    • Like