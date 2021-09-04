RH
Piqo Design

Fashion Blog Landing Page

RH
Piqo Design
RH for Piqo Design
Hire Us
  • Save
Fashion Blog Landing Page web design website clothes fashion squarespace ecommerce minimalist blog landing blog design web typography ux uidesign ui creative minimal
Fashion Blog Landing Page web design website clothes fashion squarespace ecommerce minimalist blog landing blog design web typography ux uidesign ui creative minimal
Download color palette
  1. Fashion blog shot_1.png
  2. Fashion blog shot_2.png

Hello, creatives!

Hope you're doing well. This is a Fashion Blog Website Concept. Let me know what you are thinking about the design and don't forget to press the "L" button 😎

Download: Download

👋 Let's chat! rhuiux@gmail.com | Info@piqo.design

Follow Piqo Design:
Our Marketplace | Gumroad | IG | BE | TW

Follow Me:
Dribbble | Uplabs | Instagram | Linkedin | Behance

Piqo Design
Piqo Design
👋 Available for new projects, Let's chat! info@piqo•design
Hire Us

More by Piqo Design

View profile
    • Like