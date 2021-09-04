'Shuvo Noboborsho' Bangla New Year Greetings Card

Greetings card design for Bangla New Year 1427.

Pohela Boishakh in Bangladesh and Poila Boishakh in the Indian states of West Bengal, Tripura, Assam and parts of Jharkhand is the first day of the Bengali calendar which is also the official calendar of Bangladesh.

People wishes each other with this type of greetings card on this day.

The design includes traditional motifs as well as various animal mascots, most commons are Owl, Royal Bengal Tiger, Elephant, etc.