Header & Hero Exploration

Hi guys,

Here I've designed header and hero exploration. This is a simple shot with a powerful and elegant layout.

My Responsibilities

• Implementing user experience (UX)

• Implementing user interface (UI)

Tools used

• Design - Figma • Font used - Mont

************

Available for new projects.

Drop a line at sourav.ctg95@gmail.com

************

I will provide a quick analysis and a free proposal for it.

Don’t worry, it will be secured and confidential.

Thanks