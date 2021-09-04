Mario Sharan

7 stones game

Mario Sharan
Mario Sharan
  • Save
7 stones game sticker game oldschool 3d art concept illustration c4d
Download color palette

Game is all about arranging Seven stones and striking that with one stone...

View all tags
Posted on Sep 4, 2021
Mario Sharan
Mario Sharan

More by Mario Sharan

View profile
    • Like