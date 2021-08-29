Ejite Otega

Logo design

Ejite Otega
Ejite Otega
  • Save
Logo design design typography branding icon logo graphic design
Download color palette

Was playing around with adobe illustrator, so here's a peek...
#logodesign

View all tags
Posted on Aug 29, 2021
Ejite Otega
Ejite Otega

More by Ejite Otega

View profile
    • Like