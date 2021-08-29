Mark Peck 👻

Dashboard Redesign

Mark Peck 👻
Mark Peck 👻
Hire Me
  • Save
Dashboard Redesign product ux chat redesign dashboard ui
Dashboard Redesign product ux chat redesign dashboard ui
Download color palette
  1. Frame 1.png
  2. 1.png

Few screens from a recent dashboard redesign I worked on.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 29, 2021
Mark Peck 👻
Mark Peck 👻
Lead Product Designer at Catalog
Hire Me

More by Mark Peck 👻

View profile
    • Like