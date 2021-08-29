Toby Riley

Cakebread Cellars label redesign

Cakebread Cellars label redesign; a popular wine choice, this existing label design appears uninspiring for how well rounded this wine is. This design is just for fun—elevating the label and leaning into some of the brand elements.

Posted on Aug 29, 2021
