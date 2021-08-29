Platform for selling stock products

This site design was developed for a company engaged in the sale of discarded goods. The essence of the idea was to make the user to put his product for auction, then there are bids in real-time, with an allotted timer

Figma present: https://www.figma.com/proto/wud1pKdbEfW4NyiJYWsope/Аукцион-02?page-id=258%3A46&node-id=258%3A47&viewport=241%2C48%2C1.92&scaling=scale-down-width&starting-point-node-id=258%3A47&hide-ui=1