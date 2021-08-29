Nicholas Campos

Daily UI #094 - News

Daily UI #094 - News ui uxdesign uidesign dailyuichallenge dailyui challenge newspaper news batman gotham 094 dailyui094
Daily UI #094
Hey, everyone 👋
This is my #094 shot here on Dribbble. I really hope you like it.
Tool: Figma
Fonts: Roboto Slab & Gothic A1
portfolio: www.nicholascampos.de
email: hello@nicholascampos.de

Creative Digital: UX/UI Designer
