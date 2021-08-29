糖米Tammy

Eat dumplings on Winter Solstice

糖米Tammy
糖米Tammy
  • Save
Eat dumplings on Winter Solstice solar terms season vector illustration delicious eat food vinegar satisfy warm soup vegetable mushroom garlic pepper green onion dumpling winter solstice
Download color palette

In the cold winter, come to a bowl of warm dumplings, dumplings with green onions, peppers and garlic, mushrooms and vegetables, dipped in a little vinegar, and have a mouthful of hot soup. It is delicious, delicious, warm and satisfying.

糖米Tammy
糖米Tammy

More by 糖米Tammy

View profile
    • Like