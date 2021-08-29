Jordan Westfall

Winter stroll

Jordan Westfall
Jordan Westfall
  • Save
Winter stroll procreate texture doodle illustration character winter sketchbook
Download color palette

a sketchbook piece I brought over to procreate to play with texture styles.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 29, 2021
Jordan Westfall
Jordan Westfall

More by Jordan Westfall

View profile
    • Like