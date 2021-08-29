Graphic Assets ✪💚

Shapes and Backgrounds Pack Graphics branding logo graphic design graphics graphic stock gradients textures texture holographic holography neon lofi illustration gradient backgrounds aesthetic background abstract design
A huge set of modern graphics consisted of various shapes, op art elements, emojis, gradient backgrounds.

Shapes:
01. 70x Abstract
02. 30x Op-Art
03. 51x Emojis
04. 20x Round
05. 30x Line
06. 40x Pixel
07. 19x Fluid

Backgrounds:
08. 20x Op-Art
09. 15x Gradient

