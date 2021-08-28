Elizabeth Pritchett

Geometric Facet

Colored pencil and graphite pencil on paper

This is an abstract piece of various geometric shapes, including the ones within the face, in a way to reveal the facet of all objects.

Posted on Aug 28, 2021
