Sixt6creation

JOHNNIE WALKER LOGO CONCEPT

Sixt6creation
Sixt6creation
  • Save
JOHNNIE WALKER LOGO CONCEPT ux vector ui illustration typography sixt6creation logo design branding whiskey walker johnnie johnnie walker
Download color palette

" I'm a slow walker, but I never walk backwards "

Sixt6creation
Sixt6creation

More by Sixt6creation

View profile
    • Like