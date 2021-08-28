zoupha

Woosh Logo

zoupha
zoupha
  • Save
Woosh Logo illustration vector minimal logo graphic design design dailylogochallenge
Download color palette

Conceptual Hot Air Balloon Logo #dailylogochallenge - day 2

☛ Follow me on Instagram

View all tags
Posted on Aug 28, 2021
zoupha
zoupha

More by zoupha

View profile
    • Like