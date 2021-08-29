Reijo Palmiste

Full Sweep II

Full Sweep II board game table top tabletop knight bishop rook pawn queen king chess piece gaming game chess diorama isometric illustration isometric blender blender3d 3d illustration
Throwing up a dark horse shot - here's the entire set, in glorious glossy black. I think I like this version more, even though the darkness of the scene is gone.

